Jeremy Kyle has said “there are two sides to every story” after the documentary Death on Daytime, about a man who died after appearing onThe Jeremy Kyle Show, aired on Sunday night (13 March).

The Channel 4 documentary looks into the world behind the scenes on the controversial ITV daytime show, which was cancelled in 2019 after Steve Dymond died by suicide, aged 63, days after taking part in filming.

The documentary sees anonymous former employees of the series discuss their time working on the show, with claims that staff were encouraged to agitate guests before they appeared on stage. One former employee called it “psychological carnage”.

On Monday (14 March), Kyle, 56, addressed the programme during his drivetime slot on talkRADIO.

“Let’s just deal with the elephant in the room straight away,” he said.

“A couple of texts already talking about a certain programme that was on television last night. Yes, I am fully aware.”

He added: “I will say only this, my friends, to you. I have maintained a consistent approach over the last three years.

“I have said that I will not comment on the tragic death of Steve Dymond until the legal process is finished, and that is a position that I will maintain.

“When, and trust me there will be a time after the inquest, when it is proper for me to have my say – because there are two sides to every story – I will do it here, and I will do it to you, and that is the most important thing.”

Jeremy Kyle (ITV/Shutterstock)

Kyle also previously announced he is taking legal action against Channel 4 over what he called a “false and damaging” documentary.

ITV said that they denied the documentary’s “central allegation” that there was a “bad culture” within The Jeremy Kyle Show’s production team.

“ITV would never condone any of its production staff misleading or lying to guests,” the broadcaster said. “The show had a dedicated guest welfare team of mental healthcare professionals. Guests were supported prior to filming, throughout filming and after filming.”

The second and final episode of Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime aired on Monday 14 March.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.