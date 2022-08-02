Jeremy Paxman to discuss impact of Parkinson’s disease on his life in new documentary

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Paxman will discuss the impact of Parkinson’s disease on his life in a new ITV documentary.

The University Challenge host revealed his diagnosis in May 202, saying his symptoms were “currently mild” and that he is “receiving excellent treatment”.

On Tuesday (2 August), ITV announced their autumn programming slate.

Among their shows is a 60-minute documentary entitled Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson’s.

It will see Paxman allow cameras into his life as he reflects on how the brain disorder has affected him. The presenter will also speak to leading experts on the illness, witness a brain dissection and meet other high-profile people living with Parkinson’s.

In a column written for Saga magazine last year, Paxman wrote that he planned to “continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they'll have me”.

“I will not pretend that being diagnosed with an incurable brain disease is fun.

Jeremy Paxman in 2015 (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Advertising Week)

“But it could be worse. I have at least the consolation of being in the enjoyable company of people like Billy Connolly and Alan Alda.”

Both the comedian and M*A*S*H star have previously been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is the world’s second most common neurodegenerative disorder, behind Alzheimer’s disease.