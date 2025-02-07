Jermaine Jenas admits to ‘wildly inappropriate’ behaviour which caused BBC sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jermaine Jenas has now admitted that he acted “inappropriately” during his time at the BBC and that he “made a mistake”, which cost him his job with the broadcaster.

The former footballer was sacked from the BBC in August 2024 following allegations of inappropriate workplace behaviour and complaints of “unsolicited messages” that he later apologised for.

The 41-year-old held numerous presenting roles at the BBC on flagship shows such as Match of the Day and The One Show. At one stage, Jenas had been tipped to replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day.

Jenas is currently employed by talkSport and will commentate on the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (9 February), a decision that has reportedly sparked concern among staff.

Ahead of his return to the commentary booth, Jenas has spoken to the radio station where he was asked by Shebahn Aherne if he could agree that his actions at the BBC were “wildly inappropriate”.

The former England international concurred, stating: “Yeah, of course. That's what taking responsibility is about. It was inappropriate.”

Jenas continued: “I made a mistake. It was a mistake that is something that me and my wife and my family have to deal with.

“I think that the big thing here is that your career is one thing. I worked 10 years post-retirement from being a footballer and I can take it as far back as I want from starting from nothing to becoming a footballer to getting myself in a very fortunate position to work on television.

open image in gallery Jermaine Jenas apologies sending unsolicited messages ( BBC )

“It's a lot of hard work that you put into the job, but at the same time, it can be taken away from you like that. That's one thing that I've recognised.

“When it is taken away from you like that, the only people there for you is your family and friends and it's the people that are really close to you. That's what has been my biggest support system during this period of time.

“Me and my wife have had some honest conversations. Me and my family have had some honest conversations and that's who this is really between.

“So moving forward, that's where my focus is, making sure that my kids are okay, my wife is supported and that I'm continually working on improving myself.”

Aherne also asked Jenas how the situation has impacted his relationship with his wife and the women in his life.

He said: “When you have been living in a way that's not fit really for the position that you have, and you put other people's lives in a position that they didn't ask for, kids are going to school with press following them, wife's getting followed to the gym and to work.

“I put other people in a scenario that they didn't ask to be put into. Granted, some people will look at it and go, well, we've had some good times with you and we'll suffer the bad times, but it's not about that.

“It's about me realising that they didn't deserve to be in that position.”

open image in gallery Jenas is reportedly returning to broadcasting with talkSport ( PA Archive )

Jenas played more than 400 games in his career for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers. He also earned 21 caps for England.