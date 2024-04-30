For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney has hit back at Jerry Seinfeld’s suggestion that sitcoms have lost their edge with a one-word reference to his own show.

Seinfeld, 70, made headlines this week by claiming in an interview with The New Yorker that “the extreme left [and] PC [politically correct] crap and people worrying so much about offending other people” is responsible for the “death” of television comedy.

The comedian, whose show Seinfeld ran from 1989 to 1998, went on to claim that many of the jokes in the series would no longer be allowed to be broadcast.

“[One would be] Kramer decides to start a business of having homeless people pull rickshaws because, as he says, ‘They’re outside anyway’,” said Seinfeld. “Do you think I could get that episode on the air today?”

On X/Twitter McElhenney responded directly to that question, replying: “Probably.”

He attached a picture of long-running It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia character Matthew “Rickety Cricket” Mara, played by David Hornsby.

In the show, Rickety Cricket is a former school friend of the central characters who is first seen onscreen as a priest. Over the course of the show his interactions with the gang lead him into a downward spiral that eventually results in him becoming a homeless crack addict.

McElhenney’s implication being that Rickety Cricket’s dire circumstances make Kramer’s scheme look tame by comparison.

The Independent’s Adam White also believes that Seinfeld is wrong to claim that “PC crap” has killed off TV comedy, arguing that this viewpoint ignores the fact that comedy – including his eponymous sitcom – has always navigated when a joke goes too far.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney (left) and Jerry Seinfeld ( Getty )

