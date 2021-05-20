Jessica Alba has opened up about the time her daughter caught her and husband Cash Warren in an intimate moment.

Speaking to Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman on Alba’s YouTube show Getting Honest, the actor-turned-lifestyle guru recounted how her 9-year-old daughter, Haven, walked in on her and her husband in the bedroom.

“It was the worst,” Warren said. “We like spent five minutes in our bedroom laughing. And being like, ‘I can't believe we just ruined our daughter, we just ruined her.’”

Alba, meanwhile, said she "started crying" and called her sister-in-law, Koa, for advice. “She's so good at helping us through challenges, I feel like she just has such a kind, gentle soul,” she said.

Afterward, Warren said he and Alba spoke honestly with Haven about what happened. “We just have to own this one. We can't pretend it didn't happen,” he said. Alba added, “I think by the time we called Koa, Haven had already texted her. She went right in and told everyone.”

Warren added: “I went downstairs and said, ‘Haven, I bet that's the last time you walk into our room without knocking. Now she knocks, it was like she learned her lesson.”

Last March, Alba opened up about her decision to pivot away from acting and toward entrepreneurship. She founded wellness brand The Honest Company in 2012.

“Building a brand and building a business is f**king impossible,” she told Romper. “And to be good at it and for it to thrive and scale, it is really hard. If anything, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?

“It took me three-and-a-half years just to find partners to even join me, and I got lots of rejection. I had to learn how to build decks. In every stage, I'm trying to get better and better as a business person, but it's a totally different skill set than just taking your influence and fame and putting your name on a package and doing a press tour, picking out a couple designs."