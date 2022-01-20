Jessica Alba was ‘horrible’ to work with on Dark Angel, says co-star Jensen Ackles
‘She didn’t make it easy on me,’ actor said
Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles has claimed that Jessica Alba was “horrible” to work with.
Ackles was a rising star when he appeared alongside Alba in Dark Angel, the TV shows that launched her.
“I was the new kid on the block, and I was picked on by the lead,” the actor said on the latest episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenabum.
Ackles acknowledged that “she was under an immense amount of pressure” on the hit series, stating: “She was young, she was in a relationship and that was causing some undue stress, I believe.
“It was the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do. She had it out for me.
Elaborating on why they initially didn’t get on, he said: “It wasn’t that she didn’t like me; she just was like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need.’”
He said it became the “bickering” became consistent, he told his friends “I felt like I’m getting bullied here.”
However, after a while, Ackles said he gained the courage to “fight fire with fire”, adding that they ended up with a “mutual respect” for one another.
He shared one positive memory of Alba, which came after his grandfather died while he was on the show.
“She literally just walked into my trailer and held me for a half an hour,” he recalled. “So it was that kind of a relationship. If she walked in, we’d be all hugs, but she didn’t make it easy on me on set.
He levelled that he nows “loves” Alba, adding: “I know [that] kind of contradicts what I just said.”
At the time, Alba, who was 19, was dating her co-star Michael Weatherley, who was 13 years older than her.
The Independent has contacted Alba for comment.
Ackles will next be seen in season three of The Boys.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies