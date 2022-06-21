Jessie Wallace: EastEnders bosses issue warning to actor for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour
Actor was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning (19 June)
Eastenders bosses have issued a statement following the arrest of actor Jessie Wallace on Sunday (19 June).
The actor, who plays Kat Slater in the long-running soap, was taken into custody over the weekend for “public disorder”.
On Tuesday (21 June), a spokesperson for the BBC One soap issued a statement to The Mirror, sharing that the soap star has shown “deep regret” over the matter.
The statement reads: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.”
According to the publication, the incident occurred after Wallace attended a Madness gig in Thetford Forest, Suffolk, on Saturday evening.
Later in the evening, the actor and her companion were reportedly seen arguing outside a nightclub with police.
A police spokesman confirmed that a 50-year-old woman was cautioned after being held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly conduct.
Wallace is said to have accepted a caution, following the incident.
The actor was reportedly suspended from the show in January 2020 for allegedly being “tipsy” and “verbal” while filming the 35th anniversary episode.
At the time, a BBC spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on artist’s contracts.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.