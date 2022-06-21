Eastenders bosses have issued a statement following the arrest of actor Jessie Wallace on Sunday (19 June).

The actor, who plays Kat Slater in the long-running soap, was taken into custody over the weekend for “public disorder”.

On Tuesday (21 June), a spokesperson for the BBC One soap issued a statement to The Mirror, sharing that the soap star has shown “deep regret” over the matter.

The statement reads: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.”

According to the publication, the incident occurred after Wallace attended a Madness gig in Thetford Forest, Suffolk, on Saturday evening.

Later in the evening, the actor and her companion were reportedly seen arguing outside a nightclub with police.

A police spokesman confirmed that a 50-year-old woman was cautioned after being held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Wallace is said to have accepted a caution, following the incident.

The actor was reportedly suspended from the show in January 2020 for allegedly being “tipsy” and “verbal” while filming the 35th anniversary episode.

At the time, a BBC spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on artist’s contracts.”