Jim Parsons jokes he ‘knows where all the bodies are buried’ on The Big Bang Theory
Actor spent 20 hours being interviewed about show for new oral history
Jim Parsons has joked that he knows “where all the bodies are buried” on The Big Bang Theory.
The actor portrayed Sheldon Cooper on the sitcom for 12 seasons and recently spoke about the experience in the oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story.
Appearing on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (26 October), Parsons told host Jimmy Fallon that he’d taken part in 20 hours of interviews with author Jessica Radloff for the book.
“Honestly, it was really the only way I thought it was worth doing, because I thought… if they’re just going to talk for an hour or two, it’s like, [what’s the point?],” he said.
“So I was like, ‘Cool, let’s do it.’ And it was really interesting because it was sort of a decompression of those 12 years that I didn’t realise how helpful that would be.”
Parsons continued: “Other people would jog memories when she’d come back to you with other questions. They’re like, ‘They said…’, I’m like, ‘That’s right, that happened’ or whatever. It was cool.
“I had my own little box of what that time was in its own way. I know where all the bodies are buried, I like to say.”
Elsewhere in the book, Parson’s co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki shared details about the “secret” relationship they had while filming the show.
While playing on-screen couple Penny and Leonard, the pair struck up a close friendship on the show’s set and had a two-year relationship ahead of filming season two in 2007.
Cuoco said that she was “nervous” to have her first kiss with Galecki on the show, explaining: “All the scenes up until we actually got together in real life, it was obvious there was always something there.
“There was chemistry and we were crushing on each other. That was the whole first season until we actually got together for real.”
