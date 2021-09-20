Country singer, Jimmy Allen, is one of the 15 competitors on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter was born in Delaware but moved to Nashville in 2007 to pursue a career in music.

Whilst struggling to make it as a professional musician, Allen fell on hard times and was forced to live out of his car for a while.

He then auditioned for America’s Got Talent but did not make it past the preliminary round.

Allen then auditioned for American Idol but was axed before live voting began.

Whilst on the talent show, Allen met Colton Dixon and Scotty McCreery, the latter of which won the tenth season of the show. He and McCreery later toured together.

Several years went by before Allen was eventually signed to a record deal. In 2017, Allen signed to Broken Bow Records after performing a showcase for the label.

Allen then released a self-titled EP that was produced by his manager, Ash Bowers. His style was compared to modern country luminaries such as Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt.

His first official single, “Best Shot”, was released in 2018 and received significant rotation on country music radio stations. “Best Shot” went on to peak at 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified platinum.

Allen’s debut album, Mercury Lane, titled after the street on which he grew up, came out in October 2018 and reached a peak position of 128 on the US albums chart.

He followed the album with a second single called “Make Me Want To” which was also certified platinum.

Allen has since released a cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star is Born with Abby Anderson.

Allen has also done a duet with Noah Cyrus which has since been certified gold.

Allen has also collaborated with the likes of Brad Paisley and rapper, Nelly.

(Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Allen became the first Black solo performer to win New Male Artist at the Academy of County Music Awards.