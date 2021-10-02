Jimmy Carr has reflected on the time he attempted to set up Cheryl and Prince Harry, saying the former Girls Aloud star “dodged a bullet”.

During an appearance on The One Show, the comedian told hosts Harry Judd and Lauren Laverne about partying with the royal at the Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012.

He said: “Prince Harry had just done this interview at the time saying, ‘Nobody wants to be my girlfriend, because no one wants the pressure.’ Then I said to him that I had been teasing Cheryl all day saying that I’m going to match-make you two, would you mind coming over.”

Carr claimed that Prince Harry, who is now married to Meghan Markle, replied, saying: “Yeah, great, have it!”

It didn’t work out in the end, and Carr added: “Course he had the last laugh, turns out there was a lot of pressure being his wife. I think Cheryl dodged a bullet there.”

Cheryl recently pulled out of her performance at Birmingham Pride following the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.

Harding died last month aged 39, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

Cheryl, who performed alongside Harding in Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, said she was not “emotionally, mentally or physically able” to perform at the event.