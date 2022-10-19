Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Carr has been mocked by Amanda Holden for having a hair transplant.

Holden made the dig while appearing as a judge on the forthcoming episode of I Can See Your Voice on BBC One (Saturday 22 October).

In a clip seen by Metro, the judging panel – which also includes Carr, Alison Hammond and Alexandra Burke – were introduced to two friends who met while working at a hair salon.

“Do I look alright?” Holden, 51, jokingly asked, before pointing at Carr, 50, and saying: “What about his new hair? Because that was from someone else – it was donated.”

Carr was quick to join in on the joke at his own expense. “It’s from a donor,” he said. “One of One Direction looks terrible now.”

Holden is used to being the butt of Carr’s jokes on the show. In last week’s episode, when a mystery singer calling themselves No Scrubs performed wearing a doctor’s uniform, Carr said: “You know, No Scrubs. Would it be appropriate to take a moment to thank the doctors and nurses that have worked tirelessly over the last couple of years? On Amanda’s new face…”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Carr’s father, Jim, is suing his son over a joke in the comedian’s bookBefore & Laughter that “crossed the line”.

Jim previously won an out-of-court settlement of £12,000 from The Sunday Telegraph following an interview with the comic that his father said was “defamatory”.

He said of the result in 2006: “My son has made false statements about me to various newspapers and even to the police. I have received apologies or damages from all concerned, save my son.”

Jimmy Carr (Getty Images)

Last year, Carr revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his father for 21 years, saying he is “dead” to him.

“You know the line, ‘my mother’s dead and my father’s dead to me’ – which sounds very cold until you meet the guy,” he said during Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell podcast.