Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan brutally rib each other over cosmetic procedures

In Katherine Ryan’s new show Backstage, she and fellow comedian Jimmy Carr roast each other over their history with cosmetic procedures.

The Amazon series sees Ryan give viewers a behind-the-scenes insight at what comedians talk about before a show.

In episode one, Ryan’s co-writer Geoff Northcott suggests Ryan make a joke about Carr having plastic surgery. “Jimmy’s had a lot of work done. He doesn’t look a day over “what the f*** is that?”’ he says.

To which Ryan replies: “He’d love that.” Later, on stage, she is seen telling the audience: “Jimmy and I try to outdo each other with the surgery. It’s an expensive and life-threatening game we play…

“Just the other day I told my doctor I want Eighties tits. You know, the kind that look more fake than Jimmy’s new hair.”

At another point before her performance, when Ryan says she’s going to her make-up room to get ready, Carr jokes: “It’s an emergency room, isn’t it?”

When Ryan quips that it’s actually a “special effects unit”, Carr says: “The same people that did Jurassic Park.”

Ryan at the ‘Backstage’ launch (Getty Images)

In February last year, Ryan called out a social media user who’d accused her of “going too far” with surgery.

“Hi Clare, I got breast implants in 2004 and nothing else. Suck my d*** b****. Have a great day! X,” she hit back.

Carr has previously told fans he’s “had a lot of work done” including dental work and a hair transplant.