Following his forced exit from the hit ABC reality competition series Claim to Fame, contestant Hugo Wentzel said his grandfather, former US President Jimmy Carter, was “really sick”.

The popular game show, currently in its second season, is co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas and pits a group of celebrity relatives against each other in the fight for the $100,000 prize. In order to do so, they must conceal their identity and lineage all while competing in challenges.

On Monday’s (7 August) episode, Hugo went head to head with fellow contestant Chris. When it was Hugo’s time to try and identify Chris’s famous relative, he incorrectly guessed Elton John and was booted off the show.

However, before leaving, to the rest of the cast’s surprise, Hugo revealed he was the grandchild of the US’s 39th President, who served from 1977 to 1981.

In a “moving speech” to the group, Hugo disclosed that his grandfather Carter had recently entered himself into home hospice care.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the emotional moment, Hugo, the son of Carter’s daughter, Amy, shared an additional update on his grandfather’s health.

“He’s pretty sick. He still does use his brain. He listens to audiobooks. He’s a genius. He’s super smart. I love him,” Hugo said. “He always wants to be doing something with his mind, so he’s trying to keep himself busy, but he is really sick and getting older.”

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter (AP1976)

98-year-old Carter is currently the longest-lived US President. In February, he decided to receive home hospice care after he chose to forgo further medical intervention following several brief hospital stays.

“It’s been harder and harder to see him,” Hugo said when asked if he’s been able to visit his grandfather since filming. “I haven’t been seeing him as much recently, but he knows that I love him and we’re supporting him through this time.”

In May, it was announced that Carter’s wife, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, was diagnosed with dementia.

Of his grandma, Hugo added that when he sees her, “she does forget what’s going on sometimes, but when remembers it’s amazing. I love her”.

“I just want to say that she’s an amazing woman. She’s put in so much work in her life. She’s done things for mental health. I want everyone to know how incredibly important and beautiful she is as a person and a grandma,” Hugo said.

Carter and Rosalynn have been married since 1947. They share four children together, Amy, Jack, James and Donnel.