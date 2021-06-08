Jimmy Fallon roasts Jeff Bezos over trip to space and Bond deal

Jimmy Fallon used the opening monologue of the latest Tonight Show episode to roast billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In Monday’s instalment (7 June) Fallon welcomed his first full studio audience since the pandemic began.

Fallon’s opening monologue included gags about Bezos, who made headlines this week after announcing he will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets.

The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post. The trip will be a suborbital sightseeing mission, as well as a demonstration of the rocket technology that the company hopes will one day make such space tourism cheaper and more widely available.

Joking about the news, Fallon said: “Bezos will be the first person in space to look down and say, ‘I actually can see my house from here.’”

Referencing Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the host added: “After the country reopened, most people bought a new bathing suit, maybe some hard seltzer. This guy buys James Bond and a ticket to space.”

Bezos says his trip into space will be perfectly safe, Fallon continued, “because he’s being packed by the same people who ship Amazon boxes”.