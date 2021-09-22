Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman are still awkward after their near-dating miss

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman revealed in 2015 that they had once nearly dated a decade earlier.

Now, in 2021, they still can’t get through a full interview without awkward moments arising.

Yesterday (21 September), Kidman appeared remotely on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show Nine Perfect Strangers.

Fallon started the chat off by asking Kidman about her marriage to country star, Keith Urban, with the actor eventually revealing that she was currently in Las Vegas where he was performing.

“Which is why I couldn’t be with you, because I chose him,” Kidman said, and then immediately realised how that sounded and told herself to “shut up”.

For his part, Fallon burst out laughing and joked: “I can’t write this. What are we doing?”

Kidman made reference to their past chat elsewhere in the interview after Fallon said he didn’t like surprises.

The Big Little Lies star replied: “Yes, we know that.” She then recalled the time she had let slip that Fallon had a chance of dating her but decided to play video games instead of talking to her.

In the 2015 interview, Fallon went red-faced and walked off set when she told him.

Nicole Kidman shares one of her greatest regrets (Getty Images)

Later in the show, the two played the newlywed game where they had to try and match answers to questions.