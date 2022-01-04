Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show.

On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.

However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”.

Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen.

During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine. They had the sniffles – Fran had sniffles for like two days, Winnie had no symptoms at all.”

“But that meant I could go home,” he continued, “and spend the holidays with the kids. It was a Christmas miracle!”

Fallon first revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Instagram. Ahead of Monday night’s episode, the Emmy-winner posted a picture of himself in which he can be seen wearing a mask and sitting inside an isolation room.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and booster-ed which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” Fallon wrote in the caption.

Before Monday’s show ended, Fallon thanked his doctors for “giving me the vaxx, and the boosters” and encouraged viewers to ensure they were protected against Covid as well.

“If you can, get vaxxed, get boosted, because this thing is a banger. It’s a real thing. If I didn’t have that, it just felt like I would be real, real, real, real sick.”