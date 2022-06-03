Jimmy Kimmel thinking ‘a lot’ about the end of his late-night talk show

Jimmy Kimmel has, once again, debated ending his late-night talk show.

Currently, in its twentieth season, Kimmel has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! for 19 years, interviewing a slew of celebrities and commenting on current events.

With his ABC contract coming to an end in its 20th year in 2023, the host has begun to consider when to say goodbye to the show.

Making a recent appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Kimmel discussed his future plans.

“I wish I knew I was gonna do,” he began.

“I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’” he continued.

“It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations.”

Jimmy Kimmel spoke with 2022 Oscars host Wanda Sykes on his late-night show (ABC/YouTube)

He added: “Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though.”

Kimmel, who also serves as executive producer and series creator, has already addressed the show’s eventual end multiple times.

Talking with Variety in 2017, ahead of his contract renewal in 2019, he said: “I know I will do the show for another three years. It’s possible that will be it.”

“I want to go out on my own terms,” he explained. “If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weekdays at 8pm ET on ABC in the US.