Jimmy Kimmel thinking ‘a lot’ about the end of his late-night talk show
Host’s contract with ABC comes up in 2023
Jimmy Kimmel has, once again, debated ending his late-night talk show.
Currently, in its twentieth season, Kimmel has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! for 19 years, interviewing a slew of celebrities and commenting on current events.
With his ABC contract coming to an end in its 20th year in 2023, the host has begun to consider when to say goodbye to the show.
Making a recent appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Kimmel discussed his future plans.
“I wish I knew I was gonna do,” he began.
“I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’” he continued.
“It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations.”
He added: “Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though.”
Kimmel, who also serves as executive producer and series creator, has already addressed the show’s eventual end multiple times.
Talking with Variety in 2017, ahead of his contract renewal in 2019, he said: “I know I will do the show for another three years. It’s possible that will be it.”
“I want to go out on my own terms,” he explained. “If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time.”
Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weekdays at 8pm ET on ABC in the US.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies