Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon pulled off an elaborate talk show prank for April Fools’ Day.

Those tuning in to watch ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday (1 April) would have been confused after seeing Fallon sat in the TV host’s seat.

Meanwhile, viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC would have switched on to see Kimmel in Fallon’s place.

Audience members had no idea the switch was set to happen, with each host flying to different cities in order to pull off the prank.

Kimmel, who is usually based in Los Angeles, said: “I love being here in New York.”

He then quipped: “I want to tell you about this crazy thing that happened in LA this week. So um, you know the actor Will Smith? Oh you’ve heard this story? I didn’t know if it made it east. I’ll skip it then.”

The host was referencing the Oscars incident that saw Smith slap Chris Rock on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Viewers were left feeling very impressed – and confused – by the late-night hosts’s prank.

Jimmy Kimmel flew to New York to pull off prank (NBC)

“I was so confused. At 11:30 I switched to NBC. A few minutes later I was saw Kimmel and thought my channel change didn’t take. Nice cross network coordination,” one viewer wrote.

“The best April Fools’ so far, did Doctor Strange open the late night show multiverse?” another asked.

“Oh see this is how you April Fool,” another impressed viewer said, with many saying they wish they’d tuned in to witness it live.