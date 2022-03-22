Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings
Talk show host called the hearings ‘the subtle racism jamboree’
Jimmy Kimmel has teased the Republicans over the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that began on Monday (21 March).
On his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favourite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.
Kimmel specifically called out South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that the politician “expects to be called racist at these hearings”.
He then shared a clip of Graham’s “interesting” speech at the hearings, in which he expressly stated that nobody is going to equate Judge Jackson to Bill Cosby like Justice Brett Kavanaugh was.
“Um thanks, I guess,” Kimmel responded.
He added: “I disagree, I actually think they should treat Ketanji Brown Jackson exactly like they treated Brett Kavanaugh. Interview every single person who’s accused her of sexual assault. Don’t stop, even though there are none. Do not stop.”
Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. US Vice President Kamala Harris will be the deciding vote, therefore they will not need to rely on any Republican support.
“That would be the GOP’s ultimate nightmare: having this decided by two Black women whose names they can’t pronounce,” Kimmel joked.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weekdays at 11:30pm on ABC.
