Jimmy Kimmel zeroes in on one revealing word in Trump’s ‘golden shower’ story

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on Donald Trump’s latest wild claim during his show on Monday night.

At a rally in Iowa at the weekend, the former president brought up allegations in former British spy Christopher Steele’s unverified dossier that he hired sex workers to urinate on him during a trip to Moscow.

Mr Trump told his supporters in Iowa that his wife, Melania Trump, did not believe the allegations about the so-called golden showers because he is a “germaphobe,” he claimed.

“Actually that one, she didn’t believe. Because she said, ‘He’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that, you know? He’s not into golden showers as they say they call them,’” Mr Trump said.

Following the rally, Mr Kimmel zeroed in on the former president’s unprompted remarks.

“That one, she didn’t believe,” the late-night TV host cracked in response. “Normally, she has no trouble believing the terrible things. Stormy Daniels, 100 per cent she believes it. This one? Not at all.”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on Donald Trump’s latest wild claim (ABC)

In a heavily disputed dossier compiled in 2016, former British spy Christopher Steele claimed that Russian authorities had covertly filmed sex workers urinating on Mr Trump in a Moscow hotel room.

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied the claims and no evidence has ever surfaced that the tape actually exists. Nonetheless, the former president still decided to remind voters of the claims as he edges closer to the 2024 presidential election.

The former president was previously accused of making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public days before the 2016 election about an alleged affair.

Donald Trump made the unprompted remarks at a rally in Iowa (REUTERS)

The case is set to go to trial in New York next year, but Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and also denies that he had any extramarital affairs.

On top of the Stormy Daniels case, Mr Trump is currently facing a civil fraud trial in New York, a federal probe related to his handling of classified documents, another federal probe over 2020 election interference, and a Georgia state criminal case related to the 2020 election.

Despite his mountain of legal battles, the former president is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.