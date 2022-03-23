Netflix has released a trailer for its new documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.

After the TV presenter’s death in 2011, hundreds of survivors came forward with stories of abuse by Savile, who used his work at the BBC and at hospitals, prisons and charities to conceal his paedophilia.

The trailer for the Netflix documentary shows Savile speaking in archival footage. “I am a voluntary helper,” Savile is heard saying. “Sometimes, when nobody’s looking, I help the lassies.”

At another point, he’s shown looking at the camera, saying: “You really are missing something. In fact, you’re missing everything.”

Another contributor says: “It turns out, everywhere he’d been there’d been abuse.”

The documentary examines how the sexual predator, who had been thought of as a national treasure, fooled an entire country for decades.

“Netflix’s Jimmy Savile documentary has a trailer – and it’s harrowing,” tweeted one person.

Another wrote: “Netflix Jimmy Savile documentary looks like the stuff of absolute nightmares.”

The documentary comes ahead of the BBC One drama The Reckoning, which stars Steve Coogan as Savile. News of The Reckoning was met with outrage on social media, where many argued that it was exploitative and disrespectful to Savile’s hundreds of victims.

However, writer Neil McKay said that some of Savile’s victims had asked to attend filming and meet Coogan while he was dressed as the paedophile on set.

“It’s clearly going to be strange. But they wanted to do it, they’re fully prepared, so it will be interesting,” he said.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story arrives on Netflix on 6 April.

If you’re worried about a child, even if you’re unsure, you can contact professional counsellors at the NSPCC for help, advice and support by emailing help@nspcc.org.uk or calling 0808 800 5000. For those aged 18 or under, Childline offers free, confidential advice and support whatever your concern and whenever you need help. Call 0800 1111 or Contact Childline.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.