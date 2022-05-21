A woman who was once assaulted on camera by Jimmy Savile has spoken out about the forthcoming BBC drama based on the prolific celebrity paedophile.

In The Reckoning, which hits screens later this year, Savile will be played by Steve Coogan, the actor best known for the comic character Alan Partridge.

Sylvia Edwards was 18 years old when Savile assaueld her on camera during a recording of Top of the Pops. At the time, her complaints about being groped had been dismissed by a crew member.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “I’m hoping [Coogan] portrays it well to make people realise how much of a monster that man was.

“[Coogan] can act the idiot like Jimmy Savile was, but the sinister side I think maybe he might struggle,” she added. “Jimmy Savile has been destroyed anyway... he’s going to be remembered as a paedophile forever.

“I hope he plays it well... I hope he plays it so that people can actually see how despicable Savile was.”

The Reckoning has come under fire elsewhere, with some critics expressing scepticism over the tastefulness of the miniseries, and over the casting of Coogan.

The BBC has also faced heavy criticism for its role in facilitating the covering up of Savile’s crimes, with some accusing the broadcaster of hypocrisy in making the new miniseries.

Earlier this month, Coogan said the backlash to the series is partly because “the nation enabled” the paedophile presenter’s crimes.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.