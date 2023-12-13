Jimmy Tarbuck admits to hit-and-run crash days after sister’s funeral

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Tarbuck has admitted to crashing into a row of parked cars in southwest London, days after the funeral of his sister Norma.

The 83-year-old comedian and television star was filmed on a Ring doorbell driving his Lexus away from a row of damaged vehicles on 15 May.

He did not appear in person before Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (12 December), but plead guilty to the offences by post, the Daily Mail reports.

The court heard the collision occurred on a street in Coombe Gardens, New Malden, near Tarbuck’s £5.5m home in a gated community in Coombe Park, Kingston-upon-Thames.

Tarbuck pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident. He was fined £716, with £110 costs and a victim surcharge of £286. He also had five penalty points added to his licence.

Prosecutor Laura-Ann Harding told the court the incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm: “The defendant drove a vehicle without due care and attention.

“They collided heavily into stationary vehicles, causing severe damage and at the same time an accident occurred with another vehicle, a Vauxhall Corsa and they failed to stop when required and give their name and address.

Jimmy Tarbuck holding a licence plate reading ‘COMIC’ with Cilla Black in 1976 (Getty Images)

“Multiple vehicles were hit and one was shunted forward three houses. Nobody was injured as all the vehicles were parked and empty at the time.”

The magistrates were shown footage captured by the Ring doorbell, which showed Tarbuck’s car slowly dragging along the Vauxhall Corsa and then continuing on away from the scene of the accident.

Tarbuck made his name as a stand-up comedian before going on to host variety show Sunday Night at the London Palladium from 1965 to 1967.

He continued to host a string of game shows and variety shows throughout the Seventies and Eighties, including Winner Takes All, Full Swing and Tarby’s Frame Game. He competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Tarbuck sent a letter to the court apologising for his actions.

Bench chair Dr Samantha Cobb announced: “We have read his mitigation and the bench fully accept he is full of remorse and is deeply apologetic.

“We accept this was utterly out of keeping with his character and we take into account he had recently lost his sister and it had been her funeral in the preceding days.

“He says he cannot explain why he did not stop that day.”