Pachinko star Jin Ha has apologised for an old Tumblr blog on which he shared pictures of elderly Korean women.

Between 2010 and 2011, the actor – who plays Solomon Baek in Apple TV+’s new series – ran a blog called Korean Flowers in Bloom where he posted photos of women taken in public, seemingly without their consent.

The pictures were reportedly often paired with sexually explicit comments.

In a statement shared on his website (via Vulture), Ha said that he had asked Tumblr to delete the page, with the blogging platform complying with his request.

“My ‘Korean Flowers in Bloom’ Tumblr account from 2011 should not have been made at all,” he wrote. “It was a breach of privacy for the elder women featured, and many of my captions were inappropriate.”

Ha said that he “deeply regretted” his actions and apologised for them, adding: “Thank you again for granting me this chance to rectify this blunder of a blog and for bringing it to my attention when it should have been clear from the beginning.”

Pachinko is based on an epic novel about a Korean family that emigrates to Japan.

Ha has also appeared in the TV series Devs and Love Life.

Pachinko is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.