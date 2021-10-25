JoAnna Cameron, star of The Secrets of Isis, dies aged 70

JoAnna Cameron, best known for her role in DC Comics TV series, The Secrets of Isis, has died aged 70.

Cameron’s death was confirmed by her former co-star Joanna Pang Atkins, who confirmed that the actor passed after suffering from complications following a stroke.

Atkins posted on Twitter: “Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron The Mighty Isis has flown to heaven.”

Atkins then added: “She suffered a stroke and passed away from complications this past Friday. We shared the wonderful lasting experience of making The Secrets of Isis.”

In the show, Cameron played the role of archeologist Andrea who turns into the Egpytian goddess Isis when she wears an amulet.

The Secrets of Isis ran for two seasons and 22 episodes and aired in the early mornings.

She also made a notable appearance during an episode of Columbo.

Cameron retired from acting in 1980 and went to work in home healthcare and hotel marketing on Hawaii.