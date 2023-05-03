Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

MasterChef Australia will return with the “full support” of judge Jock Zonfrillo’s family, following his death aged 46.

The Scottish chef died suddenly on Monday (1 May), having been found by police at a Melbourne hotel at 2am.

His death was confirmed by Channel 10, while his family also shared a statement, reading: “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

No cause of death was given, although police have said that Zonfrillo’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

MasterChef Australia had been due to return for its 15th season on Monday, with the episode being pulled and no future date following the announcement of Zonfrillo’s death.

However, on Wednesday (3 May), Channel 10 announced that they had spoken to his family, who had given their “full support” in the show airing.

“With the full support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family, MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30pm on Sunday, 7 May,” they wrote.

“Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks.

“It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

An hour before the competition series returns, a special edition of The Sunday Project will air at 6.30pm, paying tribute to Zonfrillo.

In their initial statement, his family said: “So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Channel 10 also paid tribute to the award-winning cook, saying: “Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured. He will be greatly missed.”

Born in Glasgow, Zonfrillo worked under Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White in his early career.

He moved to Australia in 2000, establishing himself as the head chef at Restaurant 41 in Sydney and going on to open his own venue, Restaurant Orana, in 2013.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife and four children.