Jodie Comer admits she wants Killing Eve to end after season four

Jodie Comer said Killing Eve should end on a “good note” after the forthcoming season instead of continuing until it is “kicked out the door”.

The BBC spy thriller, starring Comer as alluring Russian assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh as now-former MI5 agent Eve Polastri, is approaching its fourth and final series.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Liverpool-born actor admitted she tries to avoid thinking about the show’s conclusion.

The 28-year-old, who won an Emmy for her role on Killing Eve said: “I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly. It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time.

“I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

Discussing her character, Comer also spoke to the publication about stepping into Villanelle’s shoes.

Comer said: “She’s multifaceted and you can’t really pin her down. She’s instilled a sense of fearlessness in me. Through playing her, I’ve had to shed my own self-consciousness.”

Comer recently starred in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 film Help. Viewers praised her performance, calling it “heartbreaking” and “f****** amazing” on social media.

Set against the backdrop of a fictional care home in Liverpool, Help explores how Covid-19 ravaged the sector at the beginning of the still-ongoing pandemic.

Starring opposite Stephen Graham, Comer plays Sarah, an employee at the care home.

Villanelle is the role the catapulted Comer into the spotlight, but now the actor is getting ready to move on and look to the future.

She told the magazine that she hoped to do some “very grounded sci-fi” and work with French film director and screenwriter Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or for her thriller Titane at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“What I love about her is that she clearly has such a distinct voice and her films are so unexpected.”

The final season of Killing Eve is slated for release in 2022.