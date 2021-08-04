A man has been arrested in France after threatening to travel to the UK and kill actor Jodie Comer.

The Killing Eve star first contacted the police in June after she and her family received messages from an unnamed man, who said that he was “coming to England to create carnage” for the actor, The Daily Mail reports.

UK police passed on information to French authorities, with armed police officers raiding the home of a 44-year-old man in Roubaix last month.

He was held in custody while computer files and technical equipment were seized, with prosecutors in nearby Lille confirming on Tuesday (3 August) that the man had been arrested.

Calling the alleged threats “a matter of great concern”, a spokesperson said: “Following an official approach by the British authorities, a man was taken into custody for acts of harassment against an English actress.”

A source told The Mail that the “campaign of harassment” took place against Comer, who next stars opposite Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, over social media and private emails. The man is currently said to be on bail while police await results of a medical examination.

A police contact also told the publication: “There is clearly great concern, because someone has been sending death threats to the actress.

“Police here were first contacted by British police on June 30 and asked to make inquiries, before the arrest. The investigation involves threats and harassment made via social media and email to the actress Jodie Comer, and members of her family.”

The Independent has contacted Comer’s representatives for comment.