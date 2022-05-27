True Detective season 4: Jodie Foster announced for lead role

The show will mark Foster's first television role as an adult

Tom Murray
Friday 27 May 2022 09:07
Jodie Foster has been cast in the fourth season of HBO’s hit drama, True Detective.

The Panic Room star will take a lead role in the series titled True Detective: Night Country, as Detective Liz Danvers. She is also an executive producer on the show, alongside Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins after the latter signed an overall TV deal with HBO in 2021.

The show will mark Foster’s first television role as an adult, though she has directed episodes of television such as House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Black Mirror for Netflix.

HBO’s official synopsis for True Detective: Night Country reads: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.

“To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

No other cast members for Night Country have been revealed at this stage.

True Detective has boasted an ensemble cast since its first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

The show’s second season starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch, while the third season released in 2019 was led by Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

Jodie Foster

No premiere dates for True Detective: Night Country have been set yet.

