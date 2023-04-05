Joe Lycett reveals lineup for next episode of chaotic new Channel 4 show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Lycett has annouced the lineup for the next episode of his Channel 4 series Late Night Lycett.

The comedian and TV host will be welcoming radio presenter Greg James, actors Daisy May Cooper and David Harewood, TV personality Rylan and comedian Katherine Ryan onto the second episode of the show this Friday (7 April).

Late Night Lycett premiered last week, with a chaotic opening episode that featured a memorble guest appearance from Alan Carr.

The series is filmed live in Lycett’s hometown of Birmingham, with new episodes arriving each Friday.

One clip from the first episode has been widely shared on social media. The segment saw Lycett and Carr satirise right-wing news punditary, such as that seen on GB News.

Lycett appears wearing a fake mustache, in the guise of a character known as “Richard Yewtree”, presenting a segment called “Straight Talking”.

Carr was tasked with reading a reactionary rant from the TV autocue, joking that it would “ruin his career”.

After delivering the comments, Lycett protested that the pair had been “only saying what we were all thinking … if we were b*****ds”.

In the build-up to the first episode, Lycett published an open letter to former prime minister Liz Truss in her local paper, inviting her onto the series.

“Now I know you haven’t had the easiest few months, and I just want to reassure you of my 100 per cent continued support. I’ll be honest, Liz – I miss you. Not just in Downing Street but from my life,” he wrote.

The comedian also recently opened up about the “pressure” some of his high-profile publicity stunts had placed on his mental health.

Late Night Lycett continues at 10pm on Friday 7 April on Channel 4.