Who is Joe Marler? England rugby player to drag queen
‘I want to try something different,’ Marler told ITV
Joe Marler is taking part in ITV’s one-off special Queens for the Night.
The programme will see celebrities, including EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, transform into their own drag characters.
Marley, an international rugby star who has played for England 83 times, will appear as Trixie Turnover on the episode.
Speaking about his decision to sign up, the 32-year-old Harlequins prop told ITV: “I want to try something different, get out of my comfort zone and why not try drag. It’s great fun.”
He continued: “I think there’s lots of different qualities you need to be successful in drag. Strong calves are probably up there, but the main one is the ability to free yourself up, let yourself go and just go with the character as much as you can. You can’t panic too much about what people are going to think.”
Marler’s mentor on the series is drag star Blu Hydrangea, who said: “I’m so excited to be a part of this show, to give a celebrity a chance to take a look through my eyes at the world of drag, it’s just incredible. I hope they find as much love for it as I have. I hope that they are ready to get whipped into shape!”
Away from rugby, Marler hosts the Joe Marler Show podcast alongside Tom Fordyce.
ITV’s celebrity celebration of drag performance, Queens for the Night, will air on ITV on Saturday (5 November) at 8.30pm.
Find all the other stars set to appear on the show here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies