Joe Rogan worries podcast guest following demands to ‘calm down’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Rogan was forced to interrupt a recent episode of his podcast, to point out a distraction in the studio, leaving his guest worried that he was talking about him.

The 57-year-old podcast host has again become a prominent figure in US media after publicly endorsing Donald Trump for the presidency and even hosted the Republican politician on his podcast, which has a reported 11 million listeners per episode.

On the 27 November episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he spoke to television host and narrator Mike Rowe, best known for shows such as Dirty Jobs and Somebody’s Gotta Do It.

Early into the episode, Rogan pointed out that there was a French bulldog in the studio, called Carl, who belongs to producer Jamie Vernon.

However, Rogan was unhappy about the dog’s presence at the time, as according to him was “snoring” quite loudly. After a while, Rogan told Vernon that the dog was “a little bit of a f***ing distraction” and requested: “Can he, uh, calm down? Tranq him.”

Vernon protested this demand, saying “I don’t hear him at all.” However, Rogan was adamant, stating: “Oh we hear him. We don’t have our headphones on, maybe we should put our headphones on.”

However, the conversation caught Rowe off guard, who thought Rogan and Rowe were talking about him.

The 62-year-old chimed in, saying: “I thought you were talking about me for an awful moment.”

Rogan then explained: “No, Carl! Like, we wore him out. Jamie was throwing the toy for Carl.”

Joe Rogan ( The Joe Rogan Experience )

Rogan has made headlines elsewhere this week after he branded the Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz a “liar”.

Rogan said he had no intention of weighing in on politics because “it’s gross,” but felt compelled to after news reports emerged revealing Walz had lied about spending time in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square Protests and made confusing statements about his military record.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“This is so nuts. When that Tim Walz guy — it’s so nuts that guy was going to be the vice president,” Rogan said on a podcast episode in late November.

“You’re telling me this whole thing is fake then. You’re telling me that you don’t care if someone is a liar? You don’t care if they lie about their military rank, where they served, you don’t care if they lie about being an assistant, you don’t care if they lie about Tiananmen Square,” Rogan added.

During the campaign, Walz’s record was put under a microscope by the media after it was revealed he was not in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square Protests – despite his assertion that he was there.