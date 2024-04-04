Joe Rogan attacks The View as ‘rabies-infested hen house’
Rogan was speaking to writer Coleman Hughes, who appeared on both Rogan’s podcast and ‘The View’ this week
Joe Rogan has attacked The View as “a rabies-infested hen house” after claiming the ABC talk show is “the show that people love to hate. They get so much hate-watching... hate-watching viral clips of them saying ridiculous things.”
The podcast host, 56, was speaking to writer Coleman Hughes on his own show The Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday (3 April).
Hughes, who is promoting his new book The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America, had appeared on The View earlier in the week.
Following his appearance, a clip of Hughes clashing with The View co-host Sunny Hostin over the thesis of his book went viral on social media.
After Hughes argued that society should focus less on race and more on class and socioeconomic status, Hostin accused him of being a pawn for right-wing politicians.
Hughes told Rogan: “I didn’t expect it to go as viral as it did, but it arguably went more viral than anything I’ve ever done.”
He added: “The most interesting part was that their audience seemed to be on my side.”
Earlier this month, musician Neil Young announced a somewhat reluctant return to Spotify, around two years after he pulled his catalogue from the streaming service in protest against Rogan.
The legendary singer-songwriter, 78, initially removed his songs from Spotify in early 2022 after publishing an open letter telling the platform to address the vaccine misinformation being broadcast from Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
The “Harvest Moon” artist’s return to Spotify was not because his original stance has changed, he said in a new statement posted to his Neil Young Archives website, but due to the release of Rogan’s podcast to other major streaming services, after the end of Spotify’s exclusive deal with the controversial host.
He explained in 2022 that removing his music from Spotify would be “a huge loss for [his] record company to absorb”, as it represented 60 per cent of his global streaming revenue. On Tuesday 12 March, he said reinstating his catalogue came “as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify”.
“I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify,” he said.
He caveated this with the hope that Spotify’s “low-res” sound quality would improve and his fans would be able “to hear and feel all the music as we made it”.
