Joe Rogan has been ridiculed by fans after falling for a clickbait hoax on YouTube.

The Joe Rogan Experience presenter has faced high-profile boycotts in the past over his platforming of conspiracy theories.

During a recent episode, Rogan was seen describing at length a boxing match he had seen that supposedly took place between a father and a son.

“I saw a video today of a boxing match between a father and a son. It made me so sad. Because there’s this young kid, he looks like he’s probably 17 or 18, and the father’s 42. And the father beats the s*** out of him.”

Rogan went on to describe the one-sided bout in detail, claiming that the younger fighter “definitely has brain damage now”.

“You just did that to your son. You’re supposed to just touch him up... You don’t tee off on your son’s face on television. It’s crazy. The kid looks young. He could be 20. And the father’s kind of jacked. He knows how to box.

“Someone sent it to me, and they were cheering that the old guy knocked his son out. I was like, ‘You guys are crazy’. You’ve failed. You’ve failed as a man.”

At this point, his producer chimed in, stating: “That’s not exactly what was happening there. They’re not father and son.”

“Oh, why does it lie?” a bemused Rogan replied. “It says ‘father knocks out son in celebrity boxing match’.”

His producer then explained that it was a “YouTube thing” to get people to click on the video.

“I’m such a sucker,” Rogan said.

Joe Rogan wore a Nasa top as he lamented the tragedy of the fabricated bout (Joe Rogan Experience)

The fight was in fact part of the influencer charity boxing event Creator Clash, and saw Youtuber Matt Watson fighting against “Dad”.

Creator Clash founder iDubbbz and Watson himself shared an amusing video on Twitter of Rogan’s sombre speech, interspersed with footage from the event, while evocative string music plays underneath.

Followers poked fun at Rogan for the error, with one person writing: “I can’t believe this is real, every line is pure gold.”

“This is it. Peak human art,” quipped another.

“If that isn’t the funniest ending to anything I’ve ever seen....” one person wrote.

“That there is an encapsulation of The Joe Rogan Experience,” joked someone else.