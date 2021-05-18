Joe Rogan mocked for suggesting straight white men soon won’t be ‘allowed to talk’

Joe Rogan has been mocked for claiming that straight white men will soon not be “allowed to talk”.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experiencepodcast, the controversial presenter discussed how he believes “woke” culture had changed the world of comedy.

He told guest Joe List: “You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem. It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to ‘straight white men are not allowed to talk’.

“Because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of colour have been silenced throughout history.”

Suggesting that people would no longer be able to “go outside” because “so many people were imprisoned” in the past, Rogan was met with laughter from List.

“I’m not joking, it really will get there,” Rogan replied. “It’s that crazy… You know, so, it’s f***ing crazy times.”

Rogan’s comments were widely joked about on social media, with many pointing out that the podcaster, who has 11 million listeners per episode and sold the show to Spotify for a reported $100m (£70m) deal, was in no danger of being silenced.

“Respectfully, I would argue that not being allowed to talk is the exact opposite of the problem Joe Rogan has,” one tweet read, while another commenter wrote: “Sharing space is not the same as being silenced, you f***.”

“Joe Rogan really thinks that straight white men are fighting for their right to continue being allowed to speak?” tweeted political website Palmer Report. “He’s that insecure about people in other demographics finally get a shot at an equal voice? What a f***ing loser.”

Another tweet read: “Joe Rogan says that if the Woke Mob wins, straight white men won’t be allowed to talk. Straight white men – victims since… [checks every history book] absolutely never.”

“I’m willing to make this sacrifice if it also gets Joe Rogan to shut the hell up,” comedian Andrew Nadeau wrote.

Another comment read: “Joe Rogan, on his international podcast: are straight white men being silenced?”

Rogan came under fire last month for suggesting that “healthy young people” didn’t need to be vaccinated against coronavirus .