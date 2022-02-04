Joe vs Carole: Kate McKinnon stars in new trailer for Tiger King-inspired series
A dramatised version of the ‘Tiger King’ rivalry is on the way
The trailer for Joe vs Carole, the Tiger King-inspired limited series, has been released, starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as the warring zoo owners.
Many viewers worldwide first learned of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in the Netflix documentary series from 2020, which was one of the platforms most popular shows of the year.
However, Joe vs Carole takes its inspiration from the podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King. Over the course of eight episodes, the series will provide a dramatic retelling of the rivalry between the big cat enthusiasts, resulting in a foiled murder plot and Exotic’s eventual incarceration.
Mitchell, who plays Exotic, can be seen in the trailer hosting shows at his big cat sanctuary and taunting his rival by shooting at a blow-up doll of her.
Elsewhere in the clip, Carole, played by SNL star McKinnon, along with husband Howard Baskin (Kyle McLachlan), are seen shopping for guns “to stop a hitman in his tracks”.
In reality, Exotic, also known as Joe Maldonado Passage, was recently resentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in the plot to kill Baskin.
He has been behind bars since 2020 after being convicted of hiring hitmen to kill her. However, Exotic has always maintained his innocence.
After being diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, he claimed in court that he didn’t want to “die in prison, waiting for a chance to be free”.
Joe vs Carole will be streaming on Peacock, on Sky and NOW, from 4 March.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies