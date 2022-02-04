Joe vs Carole: Kate McKinnon stars in new trailer for Tiger King-inspired series

The trailer for Joe vs Carole, the Tiger King-inspired limited series, has been released, starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as the warring zoo owners.

Many viewers worldwide first learned of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in the Netflix documentary series from 2020, which was one of the platforms most popular shows of the year.

However, Joe vs Carole takes its inspiration from the podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King. Over the course of eight episodes, the series will provide a dramatic retelling of the rivalry between the big cat enthusiasts, resulting in a foiled murder plot and Exotic’s eventual incarceration.

Mitchell, who plays Exotic, can be seen in the trailer hosting shows at his big cat sanctuary and taunting his rival by shooting at a blow-up doll of her.

Elsewhere in the clip, Carole, played by SNL star McKinnon, along with husband Howard Baskin (Kyle McLachlan), are seen shopping for guns “to stop a hitman in his tracks”.

John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic in ‘Joe vs Carole' (Mark Taylor/Peacock)

In reality, Exotic, also known as Joe Maldonado Passage, was recently resentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in the plot to kill Baskin.

He has been behind bars since 2020 after being convicted of hiring hitmen to kill her. However, Exotic has always maintained his innocence.

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, he claimed in court that he didn’t want to “die in prison, waiting for a chance to be free”.

Joe vs Carole will be streaming on Peacock, on Sky and NOW, from 4 March.