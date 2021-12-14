Comedian Joel Dommett has responded to the claim that reality TV star Christine McGuinness was left “upset” after appearing on his ITV gameshow Hey Tracey!

McGuinness claimed in her recent autobiography that she had been mocked while appearing on a TV series, with a member of staff allegedly telling her “I’ve got no f***ing idea who you are”.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star wrote that the incident left her “sobbing” and “mortified”, though did not identify the TV series on which it allegedly happened.

However, reports emerged that it was Dommett’s series Hey Tracey, and the comment was allegedly delivered by Dommett’s virtual co-host, comedian Donna Preston.

Speaking to The Sun, Dommett addressed the claims, saying: “At the end of the day it is a comedy show. It was made in jest.

“I don’t like anyone to feel like they went away from the show unhappy. No one expressed their concerns to me but I do like to make sure everyone is happy if they are on a show with me.”

The comment allegedly made by Preston on the series was never broadcast.

“I hope she is ok,” Dommett added. “I am sure she is fine. I texted [McGuinness’s husband, Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness] afterwards and said that she did really really well, which she did.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for ITV, Preston and McGuinness for comment.