Joel Dommett has revealed his “worst fear” came true after watching on helplessly as his house was burgled.

The comedian and Masked Singer presenter shared the story during a stand-up gig in London on Wednesday (21 July), in which he said the crime occurred after moving in with his wife, Hannah Cooper.

“After we got married, we finally moved to a new house,” The Sun reports him as telling the crowd. “We got burgled fairly shortly after we moved in. It was mad.”

Fortunately, Dommett and Cooper were out at the time, but saw the burglary take place on his CCTV camera via his mobile phone.

“It is everyone’s worst fear and it was horrible,” he continued. “We saw on our CCTV camera this guy in our garden, and luckily me and her weren’t in the house, but we saw it and rang the police and drove home.”

Dommett said the police arrived while the burglar was in the house. “He was getting shoes and handbags and putting them back in boxes,” he said, quipping: “Essentially he was tidying up.”

After “the police came at him with a Taser”, the robber was arrested and sentenced to four years in prison.

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Dommett said: “Clearly the police don’t catch people very often as they were so excited about it. We came through the door traumatised and the police were there saying, ‘Oh, we got him’. Me and Hannah were crying.”

The comedian has enjoyed a career as TV presenter since finishing second on I’m a Celebrity in 2016. He was beaten by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.