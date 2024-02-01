The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei shares the warning he received about the Fantasy Suites

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei has opened up about the decisions he made in the forthcoming Fantasy Suites episode, admitting that it was a “very tough position to be in”.

28-year-old Joey returns as the star of season 28 of ABC’s hit reality dating show after placing runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelorette last August. In the premiere episode released on 22 January, he was joined by 32 women all competing for his heart. That number has since dwindled.

While viewers still have several weeks to go before Joey heads to the fantasy suites with three final women, he spoke with E! News about the experience.

“I think from being in the role, now the big thing is I can’t fault anyone,” he said of being the Bachelor. “That is a very tough position to be in.”

The Fantasy Suites episode typically comes after the Tell All episode, which reunites the Bachelor with the women he’s already sent home. It’s a time for the Bachelor to spend the night with each of the three final women one-on-one, without the cameras and microphones. The episodes have often been the most dramatic of each season.

“I was kind of warned about that, I’ve heard it in the past,” Joey said about the online chatter that frequently comes from fans after the Fantasy Suites episode.

“And for me I just tried my best to, again, be aware that I was going to hopefully be watching this back with my forever person,” he continued.

Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor’ (Disney)

“So I just tried to make decisions that I could explain, and things that I felt like would stay in tune with who I am as a person. I can’t really say more than that, but for me it was really important to do things that I felt was the best I could do with the position I was in.”

He added that he spoke to each of the women “about everything I could”. “That’s as much a night for me as it is for them,” Joey said. “So for me, in general I don’t get into specifics about any of that, that was between me and the women that were there.

“It’s good, it’s a different spot. Never something I thought I’d be in, but a different spot.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 5pm PT/8pm ET, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.