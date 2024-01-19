Who is the new Bachelor? Everything we know about Joey Graziadei

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Bachelor season 28 is right around the corner, welcoming back former Bachelorette heartthrob Joey Graziadei.

Following his loss to Dotun Olubeko, Joey was announced as the next Bachelor during The Bachelorette’s 2023, season 20 finale.

With Jesse Palmer returning to host the new season, The Bachelor mansion will welcome 32 women, all competing for Joey’s heart.

Born on 24 May in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, the 28-year-old Gemini stole the hearts of viewers on season 20 of The Bachelorette with “his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion”, a press release states.

“Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Joey open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.”

The 28-year-old tennis coach is interested in someone who is outgoing, adventurous, caring and shares his love for the outdoors.

After graduating from West Chester University in 2017, he relocated to Kauai, Hawaii, where he enjoys spending his spare time hiking, surfing and watching the sunset. Now, Joey’s ready to find someone to share his life with.

Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor' (Disney)

“I’m looking for someone that’s just themselves. Someone that challenges me. Someone to do life with,” he told host Jesse during The Bachelorette finale.

In a recent teaser for The Bachelor’s upcoming season, Joey added: “I’m lucky to meet so many amazing women. And I hope they feel lucky to meet me.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

During his time on The Bachelorette, Joey was the season’s runner-up after competing against 25 other men for the heart of Charity Lawson. During hometown visits, he brought Charity home to meet his mother, whom he said had divorced his father, Nick Graziadei, who later came out as gay.

“My parents split when I was pretty young. I wouldn’t say it was easy. But my family is just an extremely loving family,” he disclosed on an episode of The Bachelorette Happy Hour podcast. “And both my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

The Bachelor’s season 28 premieres on Monday (22 January) at 5pm PT/8pm ET on ABC, with new episodes releasing weekly. US viewers will be able to stream the episode the next day on Hulu.

The new season comes on the heels of the wildly successful Golden Bachelor spin-off, which saw the franchise’s first septuagenarian, Gerry Turner, find his second chance at love with his new wife Theresa Nist. The two recently tied the night on live television.