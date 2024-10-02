Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



John Amos’s cause of death has been confirmed, just over a month after he died on August 21 aged 84.

The Good Times actor died from congestive heart failure at a Los Angeles hospital, according to a death certificate obtained by People.

No other significant medical conditions were listed as having contributed to his death, and no postmortem was performed.

While Amos died in August, his death was only recently announced by his son, film producer Kelly Christopher Amos.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” he shared in a statement on October 1. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

Amos’s remains were cremated on August 30 – nine days after his death – the certificate reveals. Kelly is reportedly listed as the informant who notified the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health about his father’s death, as well as the person in possession of the ashes.

People reports that Amos’s “place of disposition” is listed as Kelly’s address.

open image in gallery John Amos is remembered by family as ‘a man with the kindest heart’ ( AP )

A year before the actor’s death, Kelly was arrested on suspicion of making “terroristic threats” against his sister, Shannon Amos, who had previously accused him of not providing appropriate care to their father amid his health issues.

In March, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into Shannon’s elder abuse claims against Kelly, but it was closed a month later due to a lack of evidence.

Shannon has since reacted to her father’s death, saying that she and the rest of his family only learned about his passing “through the media like so many of you.”

“We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago,” she wrote on Instagram. “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Shannon claimed that “someone was in the ER the night my father died and pretended to be his daughter.”

“I’m his only daughter. We believe it was Belinda Foster, the woman also posing to be his publicist. He died alone without family,” she said, calling on anyone with information to message her. “Any info shared will be confidential,” she assured.

Contact information for Foster was not immediately available.

Best known for his role as James Evans Sr on the Seventies sitcom Good Times, Amos also starred in the 1977 mini drama Roots as well as the Eddie Murphy-led film series Coming to America.