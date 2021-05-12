John Barrowman video will be removed from Doctor Who theatre show following misconduct allegations
This follows a series of misconduct allegations made against the actor
A video featuring John Barrowman will be removed from an immersive Doctor Who theatre show following allegations about the actor's past conduct.
The pre-recorded video, planned to be shown during the Doctor Who: Time Fracture show, depicted Barrowman as his Captain Jack Harkness character.
Its removal comes in the wake a series of misconduct allegations made against the actor.
Last month, a 2015 video from a Doctor Who convention was unearthed, in which actor Noel Clarke alleged that Barrowman would expose himself on the show’s set and take “his d*** out every five minutes”.
At one point in the clip, Clarke asks his co-star Camille Coduri whether she remembers “that time he put it on your shoulder in the makeup truck?” to which she responds: “Yes, I do”.
On 7 May, Barrowman responded, telling The Guardian that he did engage in “tomfoolery” while working on Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood, and that he has evolved in the years since.
The actor said that his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”. He added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.”
In 2008, Barrowman apologised after pulling down his trousers during an interview with BBC Radio 1, saying that he had joined in “the light-hearted and fun banter of the show” but “went too far”.
In his new statement, Barrowman reiterated his stance, saying: “Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies