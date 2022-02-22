John Barrowman has spoken out about accusations that he exposed himself on the set of Torchwood, claiming that he was acting out of “fun” and “jokes”.

Last year, the actor and presenter faced resurfaced reports that he took “his d*** out every five minutes” while working on the Doctor Who spin-off series. He admitted to “tomfoolery” and said that his actions were intended to “entertain” his castmates.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (22 February), Barrowman addressed these criticisms again ahead of his return to stage and screen later this year.

Co-host Richard Madeley suggested that many had believed the performer’s career to be over in light of his actions. Barrowman replied that it was the public that “turned it around” for him, rather than anything he’d done himself.

“I think the public understands that it was tomfoolery, and it was a joke and silliness and wasn’t sexual harassment,” he replied.

He went on to deny that the action was a “party trick” of his alone, claiming that it was part of the environment while filming.

The actor said: “Everybody who was there on set and part of the fun all enjoyed and laughed at the silliness that went on. We had a great time.”

John Barrowman appeared on Good Morning Britain from his home in California (ITV)

The former Dancing on Ice judge then shared his views on cancel culture after accusing tabloids who reported on the harassment claims of “obsession” and “bullying”.

He explained: “With cancel culture, they’ve tried to strip my career of over 35 years that I worked very hard with and had a lot of fun in... all the stories are nothing new; they’ve been out there for years and I’ve written about them in my autobiography.

“But cancel culture is like hyenas that are trying to strip the meat off of a bone until there is nothing left. I’m over it, and I have moved on and I think everybody else has moved on. Cancel culture has gone way too far.”

Barrowman, whose UK-wide variety tour kicks off in April, later clarified that wouldn’t repeat his previous actions while in a professional environment: “We need to learn to forgive people and understand that times were different.

“I wouldn’t do anything like that now, it wouldn’t be right. There are different rules now.”