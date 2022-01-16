John Bishop has called Boris Johnson a “p***k” for breaking Covid-19 rules to attend a party at the height of lockdown.

The prime minister is facing pressure to resign after apologising this week for going to an illegal gathering at No 10 in May 2020. Despite his apology, Johnson said that he had believed the party to be a work event.

Further parties are also alleged to have taken place at Downing Street, including one the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Presenting The John Bishop Show on Saturday (16 January) night, the comedian joked in his opening monologue that it was quite the week to do a topical chat show as there had been “nothing going on in the news”.

Discussing Johnson’s initial denial that there had been a party, Bishop quipped: “Everybody knows if there’s a party in your own house, even if you’re a person like Boris Johnson who looks like he cuts his own hair.”

Bishop then questioned the validity of the forthcoming investigation by Sue Gray into the event, saying: “Sue Gray works as a civil servant and she reports to the prime minister. That is like finding your kids have had a party in the house and you say, ‘You’ve had a party’ and [they go], ‘No I haven’t, ask my mate.”

The Doctor Who star continued: “They’re talking about whether the Covid rules were broken. Well, we know that they were broken because the person who wrote the Covid rules also had a party.”

Bishop pointed out that with strict security measures in place at Downing Street, police were sure to have seen “a suitcase full of wine” coming in.

“And then when you get in there, there’s more CCTV cameras in 10 Downing Street than in any house in Britain,” he said. “Everybody knows who went in, everybody knows where people went. Sue Gray doesn’t have to do an enquiry, she just has to get CCTV footage.

“So do us a favour Boris – stop lying to us and being a p***k.”