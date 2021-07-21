John Bishop emerges unscathed from car crash caused by ‘big chicken’

John Bishop has revealed he was involved in a car crash caused by a “big chicken”, but managed to emerge from it unharmed.

The comedian shared a video of him getting a lift from two police officers, as he told fans: “I’m in the back of a police car, but for good reasons. These lads are helping me out, you’ll see a picture later as to why.”

John then shared photos of his Land Rover Discovery crashed into a motorway barrier, with the front bumper severely dented and the windscreen smashed on the passenger side.

He wrote in the Instagram caption: “I was driving to catch a ferry to Ireland when something happened!! To avoid a car that was swerving to avoid a big chicken, as I overtook, I ended up like this. Nobody was hurt thanks to @landrover_uk being brilliant and no oncoming traffic.”

Bishop also shared a photo with the two police officers who helped him, adding: “I missed my ferry but went on as a foot passenger on a later one thank to James and Tony from @dyfedpowyspolice.

“Amazing how helpful people can be when you need them and thanks to the other drivers for staying including Andrew who I think sadly hit the big chicken anyway.”

Bishop’s comedy tour, Right Here Right Now, will begin in Peterborough on 21 September 2021.