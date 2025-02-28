John Bishop quits BBC chat show because of Graham Norton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Bishop has revealed that he’s quit his BBC chat show because of the stiff competition in the field.

The comedian has decided to step away from The John Bishop Show after just two series, stating: “It was great to do, but I found that I was competing in a space that was congested.”

Bishop hailed Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross, who host their respective chat shows, as “brilliant”, adding: “We really don’t need another chat show.”

He also told the Daily Star that he prefers interviewing on his podcast The Bishop Exchange as “a chat show doesn’t allow you to do the depth of interviews that I would like”.

Bishop continued: “With television, you’ve got to fit into schedules. But with the podcast, I can do it whenever I want to do it.”

During the 13 episodes it was on the air, Bishop, who has starred in Doctor Who, interviewed stars ranging from actor Sir Ian McKellen to Love Island host Maya Jama.

ITV is yet to announce the cancellation of the series, with its fate remaining in the balance since the last episode aired in February 2023.

Bishop is about to embark on a UK tour in celebration of his 25 years in the comedy industry.

He said last year: “I can’t believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed. It’s been a rollercoaster! And I can’t thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.

“I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you – so every ticket throughout the tour will be £25. I really hope you can come and celebrate with me.”

John Bishop has quit his BBC chat show ( Getty Images )

Norton has hosted his BBC chat show since 2007 while Ross, who previously hosted his own series on the BBC, started presenting The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV in 2011.

Irish host Norton’s chat show usually attracts the biggest names, including Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Harrison Ford, Elton John, Margot Robbie, Tom Cruise and Dame Judi Dench.

Meanwhile, Ross will lead ITV’s Oscars coverage throughout the night on Sunday (2 March) alongside White Lotus actor Jason Isaacs, journalist and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup and film expert and presenter Elle Osili-Wood.

Ross said of his appointment: “It’s a pleasure to be back for another year of Oscars magic on ITV! Joined by the brilliant Jason, Mariella and Elle, it’s guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening as we champion the very best movie moments and take a front row seat to Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.”