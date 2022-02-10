Game of Thrones star John Bradley says Jennifer Lopez saved his confidence

Game of Thrones star John Bradley says that Jennifer Lopez saved his confidence when she personally chose him for a role.

The actor played Samwell Tarly in all eight seasons of the fantasy drama, with Bradley taking a two-year break from acting when the show ended in 2019.

Speaking to NME, Bradley said that he had wanted to hold out for character opportunities that differed from timid but loyal Samwell. However, these roles weren’t being offered to him.

“Nobody seemed to want to take a chance on me… and my confidence began to suffer,” he said.

However, he was cast in Marry Me after Lopez recommended him to play her manager from his Game of Thrones performance.

He recalled his manager saying: “‘There’s no audition, she wants you. She’s a fan of the show and seen you in interviews.’ Now a romcom couldn’t be more different to Game of Thrones! It was the reset I needed.”

The actor says that Lopez’s action was key in “saving his confidence” and “pulled [him] out of a nightmare time”.

John Bradley played Samwell Tarly in 'Game of Thrones’ (Getty Images)

“I’m always going to be very grateful,” Bradley added.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Bradley called Lopez “so amazing” and remembered feeling wowed at her talents while on set: “She’s reached the top of so many forms of entertainment, you can’t help but be inspired by her.”

Marry Me is released in cinemas on Friday 11 February.