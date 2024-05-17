For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

John Krasinski has revealed his wife Emily Blunt was the mastermind behind one of the most romantic Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly moments in the final season of The Office.

The actor, 44, was brainstorming a plot point that would bring his and Jenna Fischer’s characters “back together” after a “distance had driven a wedge between them” in the mockumentary’s final episodes.

Blunt, 41, suggested Jim should surprise Pam with a DVD of all the documentary footage of their relationship, which the camera crew had been capturing at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Speaking on the Office Ladies podcast, Fischer reminded Krasinski he was the one to pitch one of Jim and Pam’s final scenes after a conversation at home with his wife on the weekend.

According to Fischer, Krasinksi rushed into the studio and asked everyone “What is the one thing that this couple has that you wish you could have as a couple?

“They have their whole love story on tape!”

Krasinski asked Fischer: “What if Jim asked the documentary crew to put together the footage and shows it to Pam?” to which she responded, “Oh my god, I would be in a puddle.”

John Krasinski has revealed his wife Emily Blunt was the mastermind behind one of the most romantic Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly moments in ‘The Office’ ( NBC )

Reminded of his wife’s input into The Office’s final season, Kransinski said, “That sounds like a Blunt idea. That sounds like Blunt genius right there. And I just stole it.”

Cast members had no idea which moments leading up to Jim and Pam’s relationship The Office production team would put on the DVD for the special scene.

Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin in the series, said on the podcast she had been “so excited” to see the final project and called Blunt’s idea “so smart”.

It comes after The Office lead Steve Carrell, who played Dunder Mifflin manager Michael Scott, shared his thoughts on returning for a series reboot earlier this week.

According to several publications, the hit show will be making a comeback in a reboot starring brand new characters. The cast will reportedly be led by Irish actor Domnhall Gleeson and The White Lotus’s Sabrina Impacciatore.

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert in ‘The Office US’ ( Netflix )

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up,” Carell told The Hollywood Reporter of the reboot on Monday (13 May), on the red carpet of the new film IF.

“It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that.”

Although he has ruled out his own involvement in the reboot, Carell went on to share his positive feelings towards the idea, and praised his former castmate Gleeson for landing the gig.

“I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great concept,” Carell continued.

“I love the idea – I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [the 2022 series] The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”