John Oliver makes ‘absurd’ dig about Kristen Stewart on Last Week Tonight

Comedian roasted Hollywood star’s acting style in opening segment

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 31 October 2022 08:07
Comments
Rishi Sunak vows to 'bring party together' after winning race for No 10

John Oliver took aim at Kristen Stewart over her “general vibe” on Last Week Tonight.

The late night host returned for a new episode on Sunday (30 October), where he discussed the subject of bail reform.

Oliver showed a clip of Dermot Shea, New York City’s police commissioner, who said that loose bail reform laws, in which criminals are freed without having to post bail, are the cause of a recent crime wave – a claim that contradicted his recent comments.

“Well, which is it, Dermot? Are the numbers not dramatic, or is bail reform 100 per cent leading to more shootings?” Oliver asked, adding: “Because those things are mutually exclusive.”

He then used Spencer actor Stewart to emphasise his point.

“The only place where ‘not dramatic’ and ‘100 per cent’ can exist at the same time is in Kristen Stewart’s whole general vibe. She’s giving it her all, but she’s also giving us absolutely nothing. It’s totally amazing.”

Stewart also mocked the UK over its recent political firestorm. Speaking about new prime minister, Rishi Sunak who replaced Liz Truss, who resigned after just 45 days, Oliver said: “Ultimately, Sunak is incredibly lucky that he’s following LIz Truss because the bar is so low right now.

“All he really has to do is not personally throw the economy into a tailspin and deliver a speech without leaving a weird pause for clapter.”

Oliver then showed the clip of Sunak ending one of his first speeches as PM, which he ended by awkwardly looking directly into the camera without saying a word, and then turning to walk away.

John Oliver mocked Rishi Sunak on ‘The Tonight Show’

(Getty Images)

“He looked like he was reading a teleprompter that malfunctioned by replacing his speech with the command, ‘Have a panic attack. Now,’” Oliver joked.

The comedian’s joke about Stewart did not land so well with viewers, with one branding it “absurd”.

“That’s Academy Award Nominee Kristen Stewart to you,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

