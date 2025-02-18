John Oliver fans welcome major streaming change as new series returns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Oliver fans will no longer have to wait nearly a week to catch new episodes of the comedian’s popular Last Week Tonight series for free on YouTube.

On Sunday, the British comedian, 47, debuted the 12th season of his long-running HBO talk show. By Monday, the episode’s main segment was available to watch on YouTube. The video has been viewed nearly four million times at the time of writing.

This marks a major shift in HBO’s release strategy for Oliver’s news series, as last season, the streamer held off on posting the episode’s main segments on YouTube until the Thursday after they aired.

At the time, an HBO spokesperson explained that the decision was made to boost viewership on HBO’s enhanced streaming service, Max.

“When Last Week Tonight With John Oliver premiered on HBO, the convenience of watching on Max did not exist, so YouTube allowed flexible viewing for the main story as well as promotional exposure. We are now delaying that availability and hope those fans choose to watch the entire show on Max,” they told The Hollywood Reporter.

Oliver had criticized the delayed release, telling fans on social media: “I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they’re going to wait until Thursday to post them to YouTube from now on. I hope they change their mind.”

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' premiered its 12th season Sunday ( HBO )

It appears HBO has since taken Oliver’s advice.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that delaying the uploads to Thursdays last season had no noticeable impact on Max viewership numbers.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has been airing on HBO since 2014. In that time, it has won 30 Emmys.

During the show’s 12th season premiere, Oliver focused much of his attention on ridiculing the first month of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“We have to dive straight into our main story tonight. The fact that Donald Trump is once again president of the United States. Sorry if this is how you found out,” he began the segment, eliciting boos from the studio audience.

He went on to list some of Trump’s most controversial political moves, including pardoning or commuting the sentences of January 6 rioters, once again withdrawing America from the Paris Climate Agreement, his plans to take over Gaza, the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and his plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

“Incredibly, it has been less than a month since Trump’s inauguration, but it already feels like an eternity,” Oliver said.